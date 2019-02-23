Omani Teacher’s Day today

MUSCAT: The Sultanate is marking the Omani Teacher’s Day on Sunday, which falls on February 24 every year. The celebrations come in recognition of the active role the teachers play in the education. Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education addressed the administrative and teaching staff of the ministry of education saying that she feels proud of the achievements made by the Specialised Centre for Professional Training of Teachers (SCPTT). The first batch has recently graduated from SCPTT and we are looking forward to seeing their role in leading the change in the educational sector, she said. The ministry provides opportunities for the teachers to obtain college degree or postgraduate degree with 182 teachers currently doing postgraduate studies. The number of teachers in the academic year 2018-2019 has reached 56,589 of whom 47,915 are Omanis and 8,674 expatriates. — ONA

