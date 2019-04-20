Omani swimmers hog limelight at GCC meet

MUSCAT, April 20 – The Omani national team swimmers stole the limelight at the 17th edition of the GCC swimming championship which is underway in Kuwait. Khalid al Kulaibi claimed the GCC champion award in the individual category while his team-mate Ayman al Qasmi finished as runner up in the senior men’s category for swimming a distance of five km. Muhannad Awlad Thani claimed bronze medal in the youth category (15-17 years).

Oman’s swimming star Khalid al Kulaibi bagged the gold medal as he completed swimming five km within a time of 1:26:28:5. The runner up, Ayman al Qasmi, finished the 5 km distance within 1:26:28:8. Both the swimmers and Nidhal al Harrasi led the Sultanate team in the team’s category award. Kuwaiti swimmers represented by Mohammed al Kandri, Ali abu Abbas and Bader al Balushi finished in the second place while the Qatari swimming team won the bronze medal.

Omani swimmers came up with a thrilling performance in all the categories of the tournament. In the youth category which ranges between 15-17 years, Omani swimmers regained their titles as GCC champions. Oman team which comprised Muhannad Awlad Thani, Shihab Alaa Deen and Bashar al Kulaibi claimed the gold medal of the team category.

Kuwait and UAE finished at the second and third positions respectively. At the individual category of youth, Oman’s swimmer Muhannad Awlad Thani bagged bronze medal as he finished swimming of 5 km distance within 1:35:16:9 hours while the gold medal went to the Qatar’s swimmer Mohammed Mahmood as he completed within 1:29:34:9. The Bahraini swimmer Omar Abdullah ended at the second place as he finished within 1:31:43:3.

Concurrently with the GCC championship, as many as 199 swimmers from 16 countries took part at the Arabian and Asian championship which was held in Kuwait. Taha al Kishry, chariman of Arabian and Oman Swimming Association and head of the GCC swimming sports committee attended all the three major events and participated during the medals awarding ceremony as chief guest.

