Omani students visit BAE Systems for skills, knowledge in UK

MUSCAT: Three Omani students, sponsored by BAE Systems Oman to attend and represent the Sultanate in the 2018 London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF), visited the Company’s state of the art Academy of Skills and Knowledge (ASK) in Samlesbury, UK last week as part of a tour organised in collaboration with The Research Council.

The LIYSF is the world’s leading event for science students, and this sponsorship is part of BAE Systems Oman’s continued efforts and commitment towards developing Omani youth and inspiring them to pursue higher studies and careers in STEM.

In addition to seeing the ASK facility, they were also able to tour the National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester as well as BAE Systems’ London offices.

At the ASK the students explored the state of the art facilities which mirror the latest advanced manufacturing technologies and factory layouts used at BAE Systems including robotics, 3D printers, a virtual reality ‘cave’, a composites clean room, electronics and welding facilities. Additionally they looked at the Hawk jet trainer present in the facility used by apprentices to understand the engineering complexity and build of an aircraft at first hand.

The ASK was opened in 2016, a RO 7.8 million investment to train all the apprentices and graduates in BAE Systems’ military aircraft business as well as providing life-long learning and skills development activities for 13,000 employees for at least the next four decades.

The ASK also acts as a collaborative skills-hub for the local area’s engineering and manufacturing sector and offers an exciting learning education centre for schoolchildren from five to 14 years old.

The students were taken on a tour of the £61m National Graphene Institute (NGI) at The University of Manchester. Having first been isolated in 2004 graphene is a two-dimensional material which has the potential to revolutionise aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical industries due to its unique properties. Manchester is the home of graphene and the students saw first-hand the state-of-the-art cleanrooms and labs at the NGI where world-leading fundamental research and development is taking place.

Before departing London on their trip to the north of England, the students had the chance to meet BAE Systems’ Executive Committee member Claire Divver, Group Communications Director, at the Company’s London offices. The students discussed their experiences at the LIYSF, their aspirations for going into science-related careers and the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) to Oman’s future economy.

Ian Lane, General Manager of BAE Systems Oman, said: “We are really pleased to provide the opportunity for these budding Omani science students to see how science is applied at the highest levels of aerospace engineering and technology at BAE Systems, and for them to meet people who have chosen a STEM-based career. Skilled employees are the ones who drive innovation and advances in technology and enable us to provide world-leading capabilities to our partners and customers. Hopefully some of these students will be inspired to use their skills in science in the same way, helping Oman build its knowledge-based economy.”

Dr Hilal Ali al Hinai, The Research Council’s Secretary-General, explained: “The Research Council aims to build the capacity of young Omanis by expanding their knowledge of science and technology through a variety of workshops, lectures and visits to UK’s leading universities, such as Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial College London. As part of this year’s participation, three of the participating Omani students will also experience the BAE Systems’ Academy of Skills and Knowledge; one of the UK’s leading training academies.

“The increasing number of Omani participants represented each year at this forum, signifies the success of public-private partnerships in enhancing youth related programmes, especially in the field of science and technology,” Dr Hilal added.

The LIYSF is hosted by Imperial College London with more than 500 students from around the world attending a number of lecture demonstrations from leading scientists in addition to field visits to world-class laboratories, industrial sites, research centres, and scientific institutions in the UK.

The event provides a forum for students to learn, exchange views and ideas, collaborate, and share knowledge. A calendar of activities designed to promote cultural interactions and exchange of ideas also features as part of the event.

