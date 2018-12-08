Omani students told to be careful during protests in KL

Muscat: Omani students in Malaysia have been asked to be cautious during public demonstrations on Saturday.

As per a circular, students were told to exercise caution when roaming

the streets not to carry excessive money or valuables for fear of theft. They should stop venturing out alone at night.

Police announced the closure of six major roads in the capital Kuala Lumpur from 6 am on Saturday due to demonstrations and rallies scheduled to take place on Saturday.



