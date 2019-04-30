Omani students in Australia, New Zealand told to be vigilant

Muscat: The Consulate-General of the Sultanate in Australia has appealed to all Omani students in New Zealand and Australia to be vigilant after police arrested a man with a suspected explosive device at a vacant property in Christchurch.

New Zealand police said on Tuesday a man was arrested and bomb disposal officers found a package with a suspected explosive device at a vacant property in Christchurch, where 50 people were killed in attacks by a lone gunman on two mosques in March.

Police cordoned off streets in the Phillipstown area of the city on New Zealand’s South Island, with a bomb disposal team, ambulance and fire and emergency crews sent to the scene.

“Police have located a package containing a suspected explosive device and ammunition at a vacant address … in Christchurch,” district police commander Superintendent John Price said in a statement.

An explosives disposal unit rendered the package safe and a 33-year-old Christchurch man was arrested, the statement said. The police cordon was later lifted.

The New Zealand Herald said police were called due to “threats about an explosive device”. Reuters