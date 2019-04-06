Omani sports community bids farewell to Macki

Muscat: The sports community said a sad good-by to engineer Habib bin Abdulnabi Macki, one of the most prominent Omani sports figures. Habib Macki began his sports career with Oman Club and played a prominent role in the sports and Olympic movement in the Sultanate of Oman. He was taken in a grand procession to his last resting place on 4 April 2019. Born on 23 March 1943, Habib obtained a master degree in civil engineering from the Friendship University in Russia. He was very passionate and enthusiast in the field of sport and contributed with his thoughts and skills to further strengthening sports system in the Sultanate. He took up several sports positions during the period from 1974 – 2013.

During his tenure as a member of Oman Club, the club won a number of championships at the local league level in football, volleyball, handball, basketball and hockey. The club also achieved the Football Cup of Asia in 1994. He took up the position of Vice-chairman of Oman Football Association, member of the Executive Council of Oman Football Association and chairman of National Teams Committee at Oman Football Association and member of the Organising Committee of the Gulf Football Cup Championship held in Muscat in 1984. During the period from 2005 – 2013, he was the Vice-chairman of Oman Olympic Committee and then the acting chairman of Oman Olympic Committee following resignation of Dr Ali Al Sunaidy, the then Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee.

From 2007 – 2010, he was the vice-chairman of the Olympic Council of Asia in connection with the hosting in Oman of the 2nd Asian Beach Games held in Muscat in 2010. From 2008 – 2010, he was appointed member of the Organising Committee of the Second Asian Beach Games and Director General of the Games which was held in the Sultanate.

Engineer Habib is considered to be the first Omani to be elected as member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2009. The IOC granted him the Excellence Award in 2013 during the elections of the IOC held in Argentine in recognition of his distinguished services to the sports and Olympic movement in the Sultanate.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said graciously awarded him the Order of Merit (first class) in 2009 in recognition of his contribution and efforts in highlighting Omani sports at the international level. He also received the Order of Merit from the Olympic Council of Asia in 2011 in appreciation of his effective contribution he had to the Asian Olympic Movement.

“Engineer Habi bin Abdulnabi Macki has left a clear impression and stamp on the Omani sport benefiting various generations over the past years. He represented the Sultanate in regional, continental and international events and his presence was always exemplary and reflected a serious and ambitious Omani personality. He also received the Order of Merit (first class) graciously awarded to him by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, in testament of the great contribution he had to Omani sport at various levels. The Sultanate has certainly lost one of the most prominent sportsman who contributed effectively to developing modern Olympic movement in Oman. May the Almighty Allah bless him with mercy, grant rest to his soul and make paradise his abode”, said Taha bin Sulaiman Al Kishry, Secretary-General of Oman Olympic Committee.

