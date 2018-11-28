Omani SME launches online game to help kids learn entrepreneurship

An online game, created and developed by a team of young Omanis and designed to ignite an entrepreneurial spirit in children, was unveiled at the Winter Village Festival currently under way at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

A stall showcasing the exciting new online game was toured by dignitaries at the launch of the Winter Village last week. In attendance were Shaikh Saif al Shabibi, Minister of Housing and Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, among a host of high-level officials from the public and private sectors.

Developed by ‘Hamati’, the game offers young children a fun way to understand and learn the basics of business and trade. It is primarily targeted at children in the 7-12 years’ age group.

It opens with an invitation for the player to come up with a ‘Project Idea. In the next stage, the player is introduced to a bank where they learn the concept of banking and financing.

The player fills out a form that determines the type of project and finance of their choice. In the third stage, the player invests the funds in a manufacturing plant where certain products are manufactured (in the fourth stage) with the assistance of trainers.

Pricing criteria are discussed in the fifth stage before the player goes on to learning the fundamentals of logo design and project nomenclature in the final stage.

The stall was part of a sector showcasing a number of small and medium Omani enterprises (SMEs) that were supported by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Al Raffd Fund, Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Voltamp and Al Anwar Holding.