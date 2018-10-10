Omani researcher part of Nobel winner’s team in medicine

Muscat: After Professor Tasuku Honjo of Japan had received her CV and his team co-shared the Nobile Prize Award with the US Researcher James P Allison in recognition for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation, the team communicated with the Omani PhD Scholar Muna bint Mohammed bin Ahmed al Habsiya to confirm her joining of the team that won this prestigious international prize.

The team was then working on two different researches the first on the ability of the immunity cells to produce antibiotics; a certain type of protein that was discovered by the Japanese researcher. The second research was on cancer, the stages for its development and improving the treatment.

“I was following the efforts made by professor Tasuku Honjo and his scientific researchers. He also reviewed my CV and then communicated with me to join his research team which was working on two researches, said Muna al Habsiya in a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA).

“I worked with the research team on the part related to cancer, which was the part that won Nobel Prize in Medicine. The part is related to treating cancer through activating the immunity system without having side effect on the patients. The treatment motivates the immunity system, defend itself and eliminate cancer by creating self-immunity, she added. –ONA