Omani researcher attends Baden Wurttemberg Conference

MUSCAT, JULY 14 – After taking part in the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting for 2019 (LINO19) from June 30 to July 5, Dr Sausan al Riyami, Renewable Energy Researcher at the Institute of Advanced Technology Integration (IATI) and EJAAD, joined the Baden-Wurttemberg Post Conference Programme for young Scientists of the 69th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting. Out of the 200 young scientists who applied for this programme, Dr Sausan was among the 16 candidates selected to participate in this conference, which took place during July 5-11.

“I am feeling very proud to be among the shortlisted outstanding candidates who participated in Lindau Meeting. I am proud to have the chance to represent Oman as a scientist and reflect our experience at an international level. I learned a lot from this programme,” Dr Sausan al Riyami said.

Participants visited the University of Konstant, University of Freiburg, University of Tubingen, Ulm University, Institute for Quantum Optics, Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research, Karlsruhe Institute Technology, Heidelberg University, Max Plank Institute for Nuclear Physics, University Stuttgart.

Baden-Württemberg has the highest share of employees in R&D-intensive branches of industry (17 per cent). A share of 4.9 per cent of the GDP is invested in R&D. Moreover, the state boasts one quarter of the research capacities of major German research institutions, such as 13 institutes of the Max Planck Society and 17 establishments of the Fraunhofer Society.

