Omani referees take part in Asian Championship in Jordan

MUSCAT: Eight Omani referees participated in the 15th Asian Karate Federation (AKF) Championship in Amman, Jordan from July 8 to 15. The championship was held at the Prince Hamzah Sports City, under the patronage of HRH Prince Al Hassan bin Talal, President of the Supreme Council for Sports and Self-Defence in Jordan, with the participation of 450 players representing 30 Asian countries.

On the sidelines of the tournament, a meeting of the Executive Office and a new referees’ session with more than 150 referees, was held. This included a renewal course for referees and coaches. The tournament is the mandatory platform for the classification and accreditation of athletes for the 2020 Olympics. The Asian Championship includes individual weight fighting competitions (55kg, 60kg, -67kg, -75kg, -84kg and above +84kg), ladies (-50kg, -55kg, -61kg, -68kg and above +68kg). The competition of the tournament includes the individual and team Kata (forms) that includes team Bunkai (applications), and individual Kumite (fights), for men and women.

The referees from the Sultanate were: Ahmed bin Saeed al Zakwani, Salem bin Darwish al Qutaiti, Ali bin Mohammed al Raisi, Sulaiman bin Khalifa al Hinai and Yusuf bin Muslim al Siyabi, Hilal bin Mohammed al Abdali and Mohammed bin Khalifa al Hinai and Ahmed bin Muslim al Siyabi.

The Karate referees’ of the Sultanate of Oman are always striving to make more effort and perseverance for the development and raising of arbitration in the Sultanate’s national tournaments and the championships of the clubs and special centres in the Sultanate’s throughout the year, preparing for the representing the Sultanate at the global and continental level and are following all the updates in the International Code of Referees of Karate.

The member of the International Federation and Chairman of the AKF Referees Committee, Mansour Sultan of Kuwait, appreciated Oman’s efforts in promoting the sport with a good presence of referees in international forums.

On the sidelines of the international championship in Jordan, the referees’ of the Sultanate who passed the test of progress in ‘Kata’ were: Ahmed bin Saeed al Zakwani, Salim bin Darwish al Qutaiti, Yousef bin Muslim al Siyabi,

Hilal bin Mohammed al Abdali, Ali bin Hashim al Raisi.

Related