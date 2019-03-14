Omani referees nominated for Fifa U-20 World Cup Poland 2019

Global football body Fifa has nominated Oman’s international football referees Ahmed al Kaaf, Abubaker al Amri and Rashid al Ghaithi to officiate in the Fifa U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 which will take place on May 23 to June 13.

This is the second successive time for Oman’s international referee Al Kaaf, as he had taken part previously at Fifa U-20 World Cup New Zealand in 2015. Beside to Al Kaaf, Abubaker al Amri was the assistant referee during the final match in Auckland city.

The Omani referees had impressed with their officiating in the past few years at the domestic, continental and international levels. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had nominated Omani umpires many times to officiate at the continental level. Also, Oman’s experienced referees, Ahmed al Kaaf and Abubaker al Amri, had received many awards from AFC as they officiated many finals for AFC competitions including AFC Champions League final and AFC Asian Championship.

