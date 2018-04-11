Omani-Qatari joint entrepreneurs meeting begins in Doha today

DOHA: The Omani-Qatari joint entrepreneurs meeting begins today in the Qatari capital Doha under the patronage of Dr Mohammed bin Saleh al Sada, Minister of Energy and Industry in the State of Qatar.

The two-day meeting is organised by the Gulf Organisation for Industrial Consulting (GOIC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Industry’s Industrial Zones Department and Modern Talent, an Oman-based company specialised in organising events and conferences

Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al Ageel, GOIC Secretary-General, said that the meeting will bring together Gulf businesspersons, investors, entrepreneurs, speakers and experts to discuss important topics.

He added that the organisation will introduce several industrial investment opportunities allowing investors to transform them into mega projects to boost the industrial sector.

“The meeting will tackle a number of topics, notably promoting investment opportunities in the two countries, encouraging partnerships between businesspersons to stimulate commerce and contribute to economic development, introducing investment opportunities in the field of technology and telecommunications and strengthening economic relations between Qatar and Oman to stimulate creativity and innovation among the youth,” he said.

Amina bint Khadem al Awadi, CEO of Modern Talent, said that this meeting presents a real opportunity to facilitate Qatari and Omani businesspersons’ investing initiatives.

This meeting will also make various investment opportunities available and encourage investments in all areas by promoting partnerships between factory owners and experts in Qatar and Oman and encouraging them to actively partake in economic development.

Furthermore, the event seeks to increase trade, introduce Qatari and Omani products and foster economic relations between the two countries, thus helping young entrepreneurs innovate. — ONA

