Omani products showcased at Kuwait Expo

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, MARCH 18 –

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) has begun its participation in the first edition of Kuwait International Agro Food Expo which kicked off yesterday at Kuwait International Fair Grounds under the auspices of Ali bin Hashem al Kandari, Chairman of the Kuwait Union for Consumer Cooperative Societies. The event is highlighting various sectors related to agro food including agriculture products and equipment, food and beverages, hospitality and catering, food security and food safety, aquaculture, fisheries, poultry, dairy, among others.

Commenting on the participation of PEIE in the expo, Omar bin Mohammed Muqaibal, Director-General of Marketing and Media at PEIE, stressed the importance of taking part in specialised exhibitions to boost production and expand markets for the Omani products. “A number of Omani companies are participating under the umbrella of PEIE in this expo, which is offering an opportunity for the Omani firms to learn about the latest technologies in the agriculture industry as well as benefit from the experiences of the participating factories. In addition to that, the companies have the chance to hold B2B meetings with the participating businessmen and interested visitors to explore cooperation opportunities and ink deals at the event,” Muqaibal pointed out.

He added that the participation in Kuwait’s expo comes in line with Origin Oman campaign that aims at raising awareness on the locally manufactured products and services and their ability to compete locally and abroad simultaneously.

