Omani Products Expo in Kenya evokes encouraging response

The Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX 2018) will conclude today (Thursday) at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. The four-day exhibition offered an ideal platform to explore potential opportunities to boost business relations between the Sultanate and Kenya. The event has successfully attracted Kenyan businessmen and investors who got familiarised with a variety of Omani products. B2B meetings took place on the sidelines of the exhibition between the Omani businessmen and their Kenyan counterparts to highlight investment opportunities and discuss ways to strengthen partnerships and business cooperation.

New Markets

Omar Muqaibal, Director General of Marketing and Media at the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) and member of OPEX committee, stated that the promotional campaign that was organised prior to the event has played a great role in attracting significant number of visitors including businessmen, investors and consumers from Kenya’s various cities. “The visitors got acquainted with a lineup of featured Omani products in the expo,” Muqaibal said, adding: “The exhibition also offers a great opportunity to raise awareness on the investment opportunities available in the industrial estates that fall under the umbrella of PEIE. Besides, PEIE officials have highlighted the recently announced new incentives offered by PEIE to the investors in order to attract major investments to the Sultanate.”

On his part, Saif al Ma’amari, Ithraa’s Director of Export Facilitation Department and member of OPEX committee, noted that the Omani products are enjoying great popularity in the foreign markets. “In fact, Omani companies export to more than 135 countries. These exhibitions play a significant role in providing support for Omani companies to reach new markets, ink commercial and export deals, find commercial agents to distribute their products in the target markets,” Al Ma’amari pointed out.

Expanding in Africa

The participating companies hailed the role played by OPEX Organising Committee through the undertaken efforts to explore new markets for the Omani products. Ali al Abduwani, Business Development Manager at Voltamp Power, said, “Participating in OPEX in Kenya is vital to our company in order to familiarise visitors from Kenya and its surrounding countries with our extensive range of power and distribution transformers, low voltage switchgears and packaged sub-stations using state-of-the-art technology at our manufacturing facilities in Suhar and Rusayl. With a capacity of 10,000 MVA, Voltamp has one of the largest facilities in the MENA region.”

