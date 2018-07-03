Omani PhD thesis awarded best at Queensland tech university

BRISBANE: Dr Islam bin Ahmed al Balushi, from the Ministry of Health, Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, has been awarded the Faculty of Health Executive Dean’s Commendation for Higher Degree Research (PhD) at the Queensland University of Technology, Australia, for the thesis entitled “Heavy Vehicle Safety in Oman: A Situational Analysis”. Dr Al Balushi’s thesis was chosen the best due to its outstanding contribution in excellence research practice and in the field of facts development regarding on-road safety and safety of heavy vehicles in the Sultanate, as well as developing evidence-based solutions.

“Heavy Vehicle Safety in Oman: A Situational Analysis” research project attempts to explore widely the culture of safety regarding the management and operation of the heavy vehicles in the country. The significance of the research lays in utilising three various methods that included Bronfenbrenner’s Ecological Systems Theory of Development, in addition to Safety Culture Theory and Deterrence Theory. The overall objective of the project is analysing the current statue of the safety in the management and operation of heavy vehicles in Oman including three different studies each with own objectives. — ONA