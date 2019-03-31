Omani-Moroccan friendship panel reviews ties

Casablanca: The Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee between the State Council and the House of Councillors held a joint meeting on Sunday. The Omani side was led by Abdul Qadir bin Salim al Dhahab. The committee discussed ways to strengthen relations between the Sultanate and Morocco. It also explored means to promote cooperation in many areas, particularly in parliamentary field, and to exchange experiences between the two councils. State Council members on the Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee included Shaikh Khalfan Khamis al Hashmi, Ahmed Sulaiman Saleh al Maimani, Khalfan Saleh Mohamed al Naabi, Dr Badria Ibrahim Khalfan al Shihi and Dr Abdullah Mubarak Salim al Shanfari.

From the Moroccan side, Counsellor Mohamed Elmi and Chancellor Mubarak Jamli, members of the Committee of the Council of Advisors in charge of the meeting, participated. The Omani delegation was received on Sunday at the Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca by the head of the Moroccan side of the friendship committee. The Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee’s itinerary for Monday includes a meeting with Hakim Benchamach, President of the House of Councillors, as well as meetings with several officials in Morocco.