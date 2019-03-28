Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee meeting on March 31

MUSCAT: The Omani side of the Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee between the State Council and the Council of Councillors will start visit to the Kingdom of Morocco on March 31, On Sunday led by Abdul Qadir bin Salim Al Dhahab, head of the Omani side of the Committee.

The committee will hold meetings to review a number of issues on its agenda aimed at strengthening the relations between the two brotherly countries, and supports cooperation in all fields, especially with regard to developing cooperation and exchanging experiences in the parliamentary aspects.

The programme of the visit includes a meeting with the President of the Council of Councillors, in addition to meetings with a number of officials in the Kingdom of Morocco. The delegation includes the members of the Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee in the State Council, namely Shaikh Khalfan bin Khamis al Hashimi, Dr Ahmed bin Sulaiman al Maimani, Khalfan bin Saleh Al Naabi and Dr Badriya bint Ibrahim bin Khalfan Al Shihi, members of the State Council and Dr Abdullah bin Mubarak Al Shanfari.

