Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee meets

MUSCAT: The annual regular meeting of the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee began at Al Shafaq Club of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) on Sunday. It will conclude on April 19. The Omani sides was led by Brigadier General Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi, SAF Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning, while the Iranian side was led by Brigadier General Dr Qadeer Nizami, Deputy Chief of Iranian Armed Forces for International Affairs. The meeting discussed a range of topics that would contribute to strengthening ties of the existing cooperation in military fields between the two friendly countries. They also discussed activities of the committee. — ONA

