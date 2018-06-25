Omani-Iranian Joint Committee meets today

MUSCAT: Dr Mohammad Shariatmadari (pictured), Minister of Industry, Mines and Commerce, and his accompanying delegation is due to arrive here on Monday night in a two-day visit to the Sultanate during which he will head his country’s delegation at the 17th round of the Omani-Iranian Joint Committee, which will commence its deliberations today at the Grand Hyatt Muscat.

The Omani side will be chaired in the two-day meetings by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

During the meetings, the two sides will discuss developing relations of the bilateral cooperation between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of trade, economy, investment, transport, communications, minerals, oil and gas, manpower, agriculture and cooperation between the Governorate of Musandam and the Iranian Province of Hormozgan.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Omani Export Credit Guarantee Agency (Credit Oman) and the Iranian Export Guarantee Agency will be signed during the meetings.

A joint meeting between Omani businessmen and their Iranian counterparts will be held on the sidelines of the meetings.

Dr Mohammad Shariatmadari, is scheduled to meet with government and private sectors’ officials.

He will also visit the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) and Al Rusayl Industrial Estate.

The Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Commerce and his accompanying delegation will be received upon their arrival at Muscat International Airport by Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. — ONA

