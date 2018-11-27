Omani-Indian military delegation visits SEZD

A delegation of the Omani-Indian Joint Military Cooperation Committee visited the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZD) on Tuesday. The delegation was accompanied by senior officers from the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), the Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate and the Military Attaché at the Indian Embassy in Muscat. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the existing investment projects, airport, dry dock, natural gas supply, water and energy distribution, fishing harbour, industrial complexes and hotels. The visiting delegation was also briefed on major projects in the economic zone, promising investment opportunities and the future of the economic zone.

