Omani honey producers to join Doha exhibition

MUSCAT: Plans for Omani honey producers to exhibit in Doha were unveiled yesterday. Organised by Ithraa, Oman’s inward investment and export promotion agency, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, ten of Oman’s top honey producers will travel to Qatar on March 21-27 to participate at the Seasonal Honey Market Exhibition held at the traditional Souq Waqif, one of Qatar’s leading tourist attractions.

The Seasonal Honey Market is aimed at supporting bolstering trade and opening new commercial channels for honey traders, entrepreneurs and investors in addition to providing support to small and medium enterprises.

The event is the largest specialized honey exhibition of its kind in the region and offers niche Omani honey producers the opportunity to display and promote their products as well as goods related to the trade and production of honey.

Increasing awareness of the health benefits of honey and growing health consciousness among consumers are the major factors boosting the growth of the global honey food market. The industry is anticipated to achieve 2,768 kilotonnes in terms of production by end of 2023. According to Nasima al Balushi (pictured), Ithraa’s Director General for Export Development and Acting Director General for Investment Promotion: “Oman produces high quality honey products that are in demand internationally and we are excited about exhibiting the sultanate’s delicious honey in Doha.”

The Director General added: “This is the first time Ithraa has organised an Omani pavilion at the Seasonal Honey Market. We will be showcasing 10 honey producers from across the Sultanate. The Doha show stands out as an excellent trading platform to meet buyers and do business. We are confident the trade show will be a big success.

Share on: WhatsApp