Omani Honey Market opens

MUSCAT: The 12th edition of Omani Honey Market was opened at Muscat Grand Mall on Wednesday under the auspices of Dr Saud bin Hamood al Habsi, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

A number of beekeepers and honey producers are showcasing a variety of products at the event which will continue until June 29. New regulations, including obligatory glass-packaging and branding, have been introduced to ensure the quality of the products. The participants had been asked to submit a test sample at the ministry labs to make sure the products meet the standards of Omani honey. The Oman Honey Market last year did big business as 5,669 kg of honey was sold for RO 132,202.

— Photos by Kalfan al Ruzaiqi

