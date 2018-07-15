Omani handicrafts grab attention at Salalah Festival

Salalah, July 15 – The Culture Village at Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) is drawing a lot of attention. Visitors from GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) have been expressing interest in the local handicrafts, which according to them, are unique. Handicraft products like earthen potteries, frankincense burners, decorative items made of wood and camel leather are much sought after. Participants are happy as they are receiving many enquiries for their products. Mohammed, a tourist from Saudi Arabia, found the earthen pots very interesting. They reminded him of his childhood when there were many earthen pots kept in his house, especially water pots. “Water in the earthen pots was cool and it tasted good too,” he said. He also purchased some products.

He, however, had one concern: how to carry them home safely!

A tourist from Germany said, “It is amazing to see the government’s care and protection for these skills. I am surprised to see world-class development in Salalah and at the same time, the confidence of the local population in old values, lifestyle and culture.”

“This is a destination of unspoilt land and people, full of originality and a beautiful blend of the past and present,” he said.

Women from different wilayats of the Sultanate are telling visitors about the handicrafts made by them in their houses or small factories adjacent to their homes.

As the custodians of culture, they are proud of whatever they have been doing to preserve it for the coming generations. For women in Dhofar, handicrafts are serious business. Hence, many of their houses have been turned into training centres for those interested in learning these skills.

Commenting on the support artisans get from the government, Noor bint Hassan al Ghassani, Chief of Omani Women Association (OWA) in Salalah, said there is a dedicated department for this.

“The Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI) takes care of them. We, at the Omani Women Association (OWA), encourage women of all ages to learn these skills and organise exhibitions on a regular basis. We contact prospective clients and organise markets for such products,” she said.

“Despite the modern pots and other utility items, there is sufficient demand for Omani handicrafts. Tourists love to buy them as souvenirs; of late, Omanis also buy them as decoration pieces,” said Al Ghassani. Their participations in high-profile events like the Salalah Tourism Festival offer them a platform as well as future buyers.

Kaushalendra Singh