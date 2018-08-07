Omani Hajj Mission from Oman to leave tomorrow

Muscat: The Omani Hajj Mission for 2018 will head tomorrow (Wednesday) to Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to provide its services for 14000 Omanis and expatriates residing in the Sultanate.

Sultan bin Said al Hinai, Head of the Omani Hajj Mission said in a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA) that the Mission will initiate its work upon arrival.

It will make necessary preparations to receive the Omani Hajjis who will arrive by land or air to perform Hajj rituals smoothly.

He hailed the cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs in the Sultanate and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He affirmed the compliance of the Omani Hajj Mission and Hajjis of the regulations to regularise Hajj is appreciated by the Saudi authorities.

The Omani Hajj Mission includes Ifta’a, religious guidance, administrative, financial and health delegations, as well as representatives of the Public Prosecution, Royal Oman Police, media and scouting. –ONA