Omani-German JV opens new oilfield services workshop in Muscat

The partnership of German-based multinational MAN Energy Solutions and Omani firm OHI Petroleum and Energy Services (OPES) has launched a new service workshop for the Oil & Gas sector in the Sultanate.

The facility, located in Rusayl in Muscat Governorate, was inaugurated yesterday by Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Oil & Gas, in the presence Dr Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions SE, and Maqbool Hameed al Saleh, Chairman of OHI.

The new MAN PrimeServ one-stop workshop in Oman was built under a Joint Venture between MAN Energy Solutions and its local agent OHI Petroleum and Energy Services (OPES). The company’s activities cover exploration for oil and gas, production of power and consumable water as well as related services to the several exploration and production companies such as the major state oil company Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

One of the main goals of the local entity set up by MAN ES and OHI is to offer privileged services to important customers like PDO, ORPIC and others in the region. In addition to that, Oman benefits from good transport and logistics links to the other five GCC states making it a strategically favourable location to cover the regions’ needs for repairs and refurbishments of critical rotating equipment.

“As the only Original Equipment Manufacturer with a state-of-the-art service workshop in Oman, MAN Energy Solutions sets a key milestone within the oil & gas market,” explains Dr Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions SE. “Together with OHI, we will use our renowned turbomachinery expertise and the larger capacities to increase our support towards customers in the Middle East.”

During the inauguration, Maqbool Hameed al Saleh, Chairman of OHI, stated: “In line with His Majesty’s vision and to support Oman’s oil & gas sector, we are proud that this new workshop contributes significantly to the In Country Value in terms of investment, value retention and more importantly in fostering training and employment objectives for the nationals. We see this joint venture as an enduring partnership, which will contribute to the Sultanate and set a new benchmark in this service sector.”

PDO Technical Director Amran al Marhubi said: “PDO has supported the opening of a number of facilities in Oman providing vital services to the oil and gas industry and we are delighted by the inauguration of this joint venture between MAN Energy Solutions and OHI in Rusayl. It strengthens the local supply chain, bringing jobs, training, skills and investment to the Sultanate and once again underlines the faith key vendors are showing in our country.”

The new facility is not just geared to the needs of MAN’s technology solutions, but also to the third-party segment of the GCC region. In addition to compressors and steam turbines, the third-party segment includes related equipment such as centrifugal pumps and gears. “For customers in the third-party we offer speed, quality and flexibility,” says Mahesh Shownkani, Workshop Manager of MAN Energy Solutions in Muscat.

