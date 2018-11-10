Omani genetics expert wins award

MUSCAT: Dr Musalam bin Said al Araimi, senior medical adviser and head of genetics education, National Genetic Centre at the Royal Hospital, won the International Genetic Disorders Prevention Award at the 7th International Genetic Disorders Conference held in Dubai on Saturday. The award was conferred on the best 10 experts in genetic disorders. Dr Al Araimi has made many outstanding contributions to genetics and wrote several papers on genetics and the prevention of genetic diseases.

