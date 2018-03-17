Omani executives agree on multi-cloud’s business potential

BUSINESS REPORTER –

C-level executives and business leaders in Oman overwhelmingly agree on cloud computing’s positive and transformative impact, according to new findings released.

Commissioned by security and cloud experts F5 Networks, and conducted by research agency Think Positive, the study is one of the most in-depth of its kind to involve board-level decision-makers.

The results are the most up-to-date gauge on current regional attitudes to the cloud, drawing on the views c-level executives and business owners from across the GCC and Egypt.

“Cloud computing has significant potential to radically alter how businesses and organisations run in the GCC,” said Diego Arrabal (pictured), VP — Middle East, Turkey & Africa, F5 Networks.

“This new study shows that, while the region still has plenty of room to ramp up cloud deployment projects, the overall recognition of the technology’s possibilities is at an all-time high. Decision-makers in the region see the cloud as a business priority. Firms that continually innovate and build a sustainable cloud strategy will increasingly stand out from their competitors, meet intensifying compliance targets, and be better able to substantively contribute to major government-backed transformation projects.”

Although the GCC is relatively early in its multi-cloud embrace compared to mature markets, such as the USA and parts of EMEA, there is widespread and enthusiastic receptivity for the technology’s potential.

100 per cent of all Omani executives believe the cloud can have a positive impact on market share and help to displace competitors. 94 per cent also stated that it can improve brand perception, and 91 per cent praised its capacity to improve innovation and positively impact on the overall customer experience.

Meanwhile, 97 per cent believe cloud will be integral to Oman’s ongoing Vision 2020. The importance of local regulations as a constructive cloud conduit was also emphasised, with 63 per cent stating they had a favourable influence.

The top cloud-related concern for Omani businesses is data security, with 86 per cent of executives citing it this as the number one issue. Other major concerns include consistency of policies (40 per cent) and data integrity (29 per cent).

“Oman is ideally placed to reap the benefits of the cloud in all its incarnations. Governments have ambitious, world-class plans in place to change the way people live and work, and there is a huge base of tech-savvy youngsters about to enter the workforce.

As the findings show, there is also a strong appetite among key decision-makers to use the cloud as a conduit to move fast and innovate,” said Tabrez Surve, MEA Security Head, F5 Networks.

