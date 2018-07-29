Business Oman 

Omani engineer speaks at Google Next

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Hussain al Muscati is the first Omani who spoke on the latest in cloud technology at Google’s largest global cloud event, Google Next. The conference, which took place in the global technology capital of San Francisco, from July 24 to 26, 2018, was attended by thousands of technology leaders from all over the world.
He graduated from the prestigious McGill University with the highest degree and worked as an engineer for six years at Microsoft at its headquarters in the United States. He then moved on to work for Google, a name that stands among the highest in the technology industry.

