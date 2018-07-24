Omani elevators and escalators manufacturer opens third outlet

MUSCAT, JULY 24 – The third outlet of National Quality Art Company for Elevators and Escalators, a specialist manufacturer of mobile transportation systems, was opened in Muscat at a ceremony presided over by Shaikh Saleh bin Obaid al Qaitaiti and in the presence of a number of businessmen and representatives of government and private institutions in the Sultanate. The new facility adds to the company’s growing footprint in Oman, with the headquarters located in Al Buraimi Governorate and a branch in Suhar in North Al Batinah Governorate. The company already operates branches in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. A fourth facility in the Sultanate will open shortly in Dhofar Governorate.

National Quality Art Company for Elevators and Escalators operates a 6,000 sq m factory that manufactures all types of elevators and escalators based on modern technology and internationally approved standards specs.

It is the first factory of its kind in the Sultanate that manufactures elevators and escalators in cooperation with European, German, Italian, Greek and Spanish companies. The latter firms supply elevator parts such as engines, controls, doors, cables and other accessories.

The factory churns out 50 elevators per month in different sizes. The company offers more than 45 types of elevators that are used for all loads and can be installed in various service, residential and commercial institutions. More than 600 elevators have so far been installed in commercial complexes and government institutions across the Sultanate.

Rashid bin Salem al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “We are proud of the success and excellence of the company. Our strategy is to expand the company gradually across the Omani and Gulf markets to meet the requirements of our diverse customers. We are also proud of the high quality services we provide to all customers who give positive feedback about the quality of our products.”

