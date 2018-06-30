Omani educationalist appointed as new dean of Gulf College

MUSCAT, June 30 – Gulf College has announced the appointment of Dr Rima al Zadjali (pictured) as the new Dean of the College.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held last week under the auspices of HH Sayyid Mohammed bin Thuwaini bin Shihab al Said, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr Issa bin Sabeel al Balushi, Chairman of the Board of Directors (BoD), and members of staff of the college.

Dr Issa bin Sabeel al Balushi expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to Dr Taki al Abduwani, the outgoing dean. He introduced the incoming Dean, Dr Rima, as the most apt person to take on the baton from her predecessor.

With several years of experience in higher education and expertise in the field of quality assurance and leadership, Dr Rima has the abilities to fulfil her new responsibilities of deanship of Gulf College, he said.

In her acceptance speech, Dr Rima stated that her role was to build on the past successes the college had achieved under the expert guidance and passionate leadership of Dr Taki al Abduwani.

She reached out to the staff of the college for their support to enable her to take Gulf College to greater heights.

She said that her main focus would be to aid Gulf College to achieve national accreditation and while doing so uplift the standards of teaching and learning to ensure that the college fulfils its strategic objectives and serves its mission to offer internationally recognised and innovative academic qualifications that are appropriate to the needs of the students, job market and national priorities. In this endeavour, she has revised the college organisational structure that will enable it achieve its vision, provide strategic direction and therefore unfold a new roadmap to success. She exhibited the new organisation structure and also highlighted major changes in it.

Dr Rima stressed on the priority the college gives to Omanisation of some academic and managerial posts, while maintaining a harmonious balance of national and international expertise.

She said the college shall work closely with its partner universities (both Cardiff Metropolitan and Staffordshire), in order to maintain the highest academic standards offered by the two prestigious universities alongside other stakeholders such as MoHE, employers, industries, alumni and wider community.

Also on the occasion, the following promotions were announced: Abid al Balushi as Manager for Public Relations, Karima al Hinai as Director of Student Affairs, Zainab al Balushi, Manager for Administrations; Zamzam al Sarmi, as Manager for Registrations; and Ameena al Balushi, Manager for Admissions.

