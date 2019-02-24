Omani driver wins second day of Manateq Qatar Cross Country Rally

Doha: The Omani Abdullah al Zubair, driving CAN-AM Maverick car, won the second day competitions of T3 Manateq Qatar Cross Country Rally, scoring 4 hours 10 minutes, three minutes ahead of his nearest rival Reinaldo Varela.

By the end of the second day, the Omani driver al Zubair remained second in the group behind Brazilian Reinaldo Varela with a slight difference of 22 seconds.

He finished the two stages in total time of 5 hours, 26 minutes and 31 seconds in the ninth place, among 22 cars participated in the race, and led by Qatar Nasser al Attiyah in the first category. –ONA