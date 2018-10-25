Omani delegation to take part in Bursa Marble and Block Fair

MUSCAT: The Omani trade delegation, which includes a number of businessmen and owners of small and medium enterprises in various governorates of the Sultanate, will participate in Bursa International Marble and Block Fair which will open on Friday in the Turkish City of Bursa and continues till November 1.

The exhibition includes a wide variety of marble stones; the total weight of the stones is 26,000 tonnes.

The participation of the Omani delegation aims at getting acquainted with the latest developments in the world of marble, stones, modern technologies and the mechanisms used in the manufacturing of ceramics of all kinds. — ONA

