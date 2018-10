Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad bin Tareq al Said inaugurated the sixth edition of Omani Dates Festival at the ministries district in Al Khuwair on Wednesday. The festival runs till October 31. HH Sayyid Taimur toured the stalls of 68 participants from different parts of the Sultanate who displayed various Omani dates and products. Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sajwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Council Of Oman members and officials also took part. — ONA

