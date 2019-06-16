Omani citizenship fee for expats announced

Muscat: H.E.Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, has issued a ministerial decision No. 92/2019 on the executive regulations of the Omani Citizenship Law on Sunday.

Article (1) of the decision describes the enforcement of the provisions, while Article 2 repeals all that contravenes or contradicts its provisions. According to article 3, the regulation should come into force on the day following the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

The decision addresses all application fees related to Omani nationality. A fee of RO 200 was set for a request to regain or renounce the Omani nationality, RO 600 to apply for the Omani citizenship, while RO 300 to request the Omani nationality for a foreign wife of an Omani citizen, widowed or divorced foreign wife of an Omani citizen. To apply for the Omani citizenship for a minor son of an Omani woman, you have to pay a RO 300, as well.