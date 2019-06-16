Front Stories Local 

Omani citizenship fee for expats announced

Oman Observer

Muscat: H.E.Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, has issued a ministerial decision No. 92/2019 on the executive regulations of the Omani Citizenship Law on Sunday.

Article (1) of the decision describes the enforcement of the provisions, while Article 2 repeals all that contravenes or contradicts its provisions. According to article 3, the regulation should come into force on the day following the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

The decision addresses all application fees related to Omani nationality. A fee of RO 200 was set for a request to regain or renounce the Omani nationality, RO 600 to apply for the Omani citizenship, while RO 300 to request the Omani nationality for a foreign wife of an Omani citizen, widowed or divorced foreign wife of an Omani citizen. To apply for the Omani citizenship for a minor son of an Omani woman, you have to pay a RO 300, as well.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3768 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Shop wisely in Ramadhan, urges PACP

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Shop wisely in Ramadhan, urges PACP

No ban on R22 gas in Sultanate

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on No ban on R22 gas in Sultanate

OJA at women journalists seminar in Tunisia

Oman Observer Comments Off on OJA at women journalists seminar in Tunisia