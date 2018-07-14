Omani-British Friendship Society holds annual reception

LONDON: His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, attended the annual reception of the Omani-British Friendship Association held at the headquarters of the Omani-British Society in London. His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York, patron of the Omani Friendship Society, was also present. The ceremony was also attended by Shaikh Abdul Aziz al Hinai, Sultanate’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, guests and members of the Friendship Society, Business Council and the Omani-British Society. The Omani British Friendship Association was formed in 1991 to demonstrate the longstanding close relationship between the Sultanate and United Kingdom and to promote bilateral trade, partnerships and investment between the two countries. — ONA

