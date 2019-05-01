Omani boy turns his disability into ability, opens retail outlet

MUSCAT, May 1 – The story of Abdullah Saleh al Ruqaishi, a 17-year-old Omani boy, is not a mundane one, rags to riches or from nothing to everything story. Rather, a story of fighting against all odds and achieving what he dreamed in life and a manifestation of living one’s own life despite the genetic disorder that changed the course of his life from a very young age. Today, he is set to open his first retail outlet in Al Hail, where Abdullah will be selling handicrafts, candles, chocolates, soaps, jewellery, greeting cards, bouquets, toys and other items what he has been making all these years.

Opening of his boutique, Green Ivy, will set a benchmark on how a child with autism/cerebral palsy can turn his scars into stars and disability into an opportunity to the society. His mother’s dreams were, in her own words, shattered when he was found to be a Downs Syndrome child at the age of 3. As a working mother, she found little time to attend to him, but with the support of her extended family and colleagues, she was determined to reverse his inability to help him lead a normal life just like his peers.

“I was in a state of shock when my boy of three was found to be suffering from Downs Syndrome”, said Halima Rashid al Tobi, his mother.

“Nevertheless, we hadn’t have the time to look bewildered at the truth, and we were to fight all odds and allow him to lead the life of a normal boy just like his friends”, adds his sister, Suhaila al Ruqaishi, a nurse at Khoula Hospital. There were rejections, there were curses and there were name calling, but Halima stood all such things. She approached Gayatri Narasimhan, Special Educator and Vocational Trainer, practising at a school who then took special care of Abdullah, and inspired and motivated him, besides teaching him how to dream of his own future.

“I found Abdullah to be a Downs Syndrome patient, but had no behavioural issues”, says Gayatri Narasimhan.

“His skills were quite low and there were other issues associated with such a child. However, sooner or later, I found him to be a quick learner and that’s the reason we could help in realising his goals. We have a set system to follow for a Downs Syndrome child, and I taught him and gave counselling and skill development techniques,” adds Gayatri.

“Abdullah is a boy class apart who can inspire and motivate others. He may be the first such special child to work and live on his own without depending on others and the first entrepreneur to open a boutique to sell his own products,” Tariq Jawad al Khabori, Liaison Manager of IAHD (International Association of Handicapped Drivers, and who has been closely following Abdullah’s development stages). Barkha al Bakri, Member of the Board of Directors, Blind School, Maabela, however, raised a question of rehabilitation of such children which is a question most parents of such children would face at some point of time in their lives.

“There is provision of 2 per cent reservation for children with physical disabilities, but there is no option that a Downs Syndrome man or woman to work in either private or public sector companies. A few of them manage to enter government training centre in Al Khoud, whereas most of them who finish training go home”, she said.

For most of the children with Downs Syndrome or similar diseases like cerebral palsy, earning and living is a big question and although there’s a provision of 2 per cent in the public service to employ physically challenged, nowhere Downs Syndrome people are accepted.

The story of Abdullah al Ruqaishi may be an isolated case, but his experiences and how he made his family proud is something that every parent, every family who has a child suffering from such genetic disorders should get inspired from.

