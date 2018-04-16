Omani boats art exhibit dominates Riyam Park

Riyam Park overlooking Sultan Qaboos Port in the heart of Muttrah became a witness to an interesting exhibition that opened here recently and running until April 19, 2018.

In cooperation with Dar Al Attaa Society, Bait Al Zubair put into the spotlight different paintings of boats from some of the best Omani boat collections in the country.

Muttrah is a significant city in the history of Oman and its port is one of the most important ports of the Sultanate currently housing different sea vessels from dhows to world-touring cruise ships.

The displays on the exhibition are eclectic and include work of arts of some of the most famous Omani boats in Oman.

Among the artists who participated in the exhibition were Anwar Sonya, Saleem Sakhi, Issa Al Mafraji, Nadia Al Balushi, Sobeih Kalash from Iraq, D Ahmed Hatem from Egypt, D Khalil Shaaban from Lebanon, Fadi Abdullah from Jordan, and others.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the art of drawing on boats initiated in Egypt through the experience of the artist Dr Abdul Wahab Abdul Mohsen. The drawing was done on a model of an Egyptian boat. To also bring attention to what make Omani boats different, another model with the Omani hull was showcased with all its distinct markings.

Proceeds of the of exhibit will be given entirely for the use of Dar Al Atta Society and will be dedicated to various aspects of charitable work in the state of Muttrah. The event was also supported by the local volunteer teams in the state, such as Matireh and Bashaer Muttrah.

