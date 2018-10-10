Omani artists’ expo opens in Rome today

Muscat, Oct 10 – Omani artists Hasan Meer and Muzna al Musafir are exhibiting a series of their creative photographic works titled “Playing with Identity” at the Acta International Gallery in Rome from October 11 to October 31. The exhibition is being curated by Manuela De Leonardis. The two artists’ latest exhibition comes a month after their successful participation in the Castelnuovo Fotografia Festival in Rome in September this year. “Playing with Identity” gives a new perspective and dimension to the way in which people look at their civil, social, and legal identities, which together form the matrix of their cultural identity. Exhibiting their works in Italy for the first time, Hassan and Muzna express their ideas through paradox, irony and a genuine sense of humour. The exhibition is organised in partnership with Castelnuovo Fotografia and the Stal Gallery & Studio, Muscat (Oman).

