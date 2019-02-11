Omani artist wins award in Kuwait exhibit

His is a powerful sculpture full of symbolism but totally betrays his heritage and culture. At first glance, it is easy to notice the hand reaching out towards the heavens. In its palm, a circular medallion reminiscent of some traditional pieces of jewellery found in Oman.

It is supported by what appeared to be roots climbing up trying to reach whatever the hand is trying to reach.

Sculptor Mohammed Al-Balushi, a member of the Omani Society for Fine Arts (OSFA) sent the said sculpture to the Kuwait Maker Fair organised by the Kuwait Investment Company under the patronage of Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as an entry.

The gathering is the largest exhibition for manufacturers coming from the United States, Kuwait and other participating countries.

Mysterious and demonstrating refined craftsmanship, al Balushi received the distinguished works prize at the exhibition.

“I was personally invited to participate in this exhibition in the field of sculpture,” Al Balushi shared.

At the event, he was given an opportunity to attend various workshops in the field of fine arts.

“This exhibition is like a link point between the artists of the world and an opportunity to view their methods, techniques and different art tricks,” he said.

He added, “It is a social gathering with artistic and cultural dimensions through which artists contribute to the process of artistic mobility. My participation in this festival through a collection of sculptures reflects the Omani identity, the historical heritage of the Sultanate, Omani traditions and values.”

Al Balushi was happy to have received the distinct award which was proof that Omani artists have the capability to break international or foreign exhibitions.