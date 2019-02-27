Omani alumni attend ITEC Day celebrations

The Embassy of India, Muscat, celebrated ‘Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation’ (ITEC) Day on Tuesday, at its multi-purpose hall. The function was attended by about 300 participants, which included a large number of ITEC alumni from Oman, comprising officials and professionals from diverse sectors who have participated in various training courses in India under ITEC Programme during previous years.

The Chief Guest, Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, in his address, referred to the historically close trade and cultural relations between India and Oman. In this regard, he also mentioned that participation of a large number of Omani nationals in various ITEC courses in India over the years had further strengthened the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, said the ITEC Programme had received a very good response from Omani participants this year. Out of a total of 125 scholarships offered this year to Oman, 115 have so far been utilised, which was more than the combined total of utilisation in the last two years, he said.

Ambassador Mahawar also thanked Minister of Civil Service and his Ministry as well as Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman for paying special attention to the training aspects of Omanis in various sectors, resulting in this substantial increase. Stating that the Government of India remained a strong partner in Oman’s journey towards economic diversification and its vision to become a knowledge economy, he pointed out that special customised courses can be organized dedicated for Omani candidates in their areas of interest.

