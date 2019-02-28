Omani airspace equipped to handle extra traffic: PACA

Muscat: The Public Authoriity for Civil Aviation (PACA) said the number of aircraft in Omani airspace increased by more than 30 per cent over the past 24 hours.

PACA added that the Sultanate is opening up its skies to assist in handling the unprecedented air-traffic for international flights.

Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, PACA CEO, said, “The highly efficient team is fully prepared to deal with emergencies according to the best international standards. A tribute to the sincere efforts of air traffic controllers, engineers, technicians and all air navigation personnel for their dedication to the performance of their exceptional functions.”