Omanexpo taps growth potential in East Africa

MUSCAT, JULY 9 – While opportunities are emerging in East Africa as a result of the region’s strong economic performance and increase in public and private infrastructure investment in power, water and wastewater projects, there is massive potential for growth in these sectors.

In the first edition of East Africa Utilities Expo, which will be held on September 25-27 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Oman’s biggest exhibitions and conferences organiser Omanexpo will bring in top utilities and waste management experts and policy makers whose presentations will cover efficient and effective waste management strategies and solutions towards a zero-waste society, recycling, electronic waste management, upcoming power and wastewater projects in East Africa, developing applicable water and wastewater technologies, public-private partnerships in delivering infrastructure projects, digital business models and more.

Accompanying the conference is the exhibition, aimed at providing a venue for trade professionals, companies, and stakeholders to learn and understand the growth potentials of the countries in the East Africa region and showcase related products, services and technologies of companies while presenting business opportunities to prospective investors.

Indrajeet Kumar, exhibition director, East Africa Utilities Expo, says, “The potential and new opportunities presented by the region’s booming utilities industry are encouraging. Kenya, especially, is fast-emerging as a business and investment hub, with a multi-million project pipeline that includes a $5 billion nuclear power plant, $14 million worth of independent power plant (IPP) projects, and water and sewerage projects valued at $220 million. A total of $56.8 billion worth of projects are expected to be executed between 2018 and 2028.”

“We are inviting Oman companies to participate and increase their products, services and technologies’ exposure to international markets,” he adds.

To ensure that exhibiting companies are properly connected to targeted and qualified industry buyers and get their return on investment, Omanexpo is organising a hosted buyers programme, further boosting the show’s value.

