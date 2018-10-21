Omanexpo sees positive growth prospects for East Africa events

MUSCAT, OCT 21 – After a successful conclusion of its back-to-back Infra East Africa Expo and East Africa Utilities Expo and Conference held on September 25-27 at the Kenyatta International Convention Center, Nairobi, Kenya, Oman’s biggest exhibitions and conferences organiser Omanexpo is riding high on favourable growth prospects for these shows as well as on the East Africa region’s construction, transport infrastructure, utilities and waste management sectors.

Tarek Ali, business development manager-global markets, Omanexpo, says, “We are delighted with the positive response to Infra East Africa Expo and East Africa Utilities Expo 2018, which attracted 600 qualified visitors to the exhibition and 200 delegates to the conference. The conference, which included interactive panel sessions on trends, challenges and opportunities in East Africa’s waste management sector, sustainable growth, interconnecting East Africa’s power grids, perspectives on the right energy mix for East Africa’s future, elicited active participation from the audience.”

Infra East Africa Expo and East Africa Utilities Expo and Conference was formally opened by Mohammed Elmi, chief administrative secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Kenya, and was well-attended by officials and members of the Ministry, National Construction Authority (NCA), National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), and Town & County Planners Association of Kenya (TCPAK).

“We see the rapid development of these sectors and the industry’s enthusiastic response to these developments as a good sign that we are on the right track. We are pleased to say that we have already scheduled the next edition for October 2019, and in fact, are encouraged by the interest expressed by the exhibitors and visitors to take part once again,” Ali concludes.

