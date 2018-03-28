LATEST NEWS Local Main 

Sewage treated water used to grow fruits?

Oman Observer ,

The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water resources (MRMWR) has taken samples of melons for laboratory tests from a farm where sewage treated water was used for irrigation.
The ministry said it has been to identify the farm and the products will not be allowed to be sold in the markets until the results from the competent authorities are made available.
A video went viral that showed that water from a green tanker truck was used to irrigate the farm that produced watermelons. 

 

