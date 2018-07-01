‘Oman won Gulf Cup, it can make even bigger’

MUSCAT, July 1 – As the Fifa World Cup enters a crucial phase with three big teams having been knocked out of the tournament being hosted by Russia, Mohammed bin Abdullah al Balushi (pictured), said to be Oman’s first footballer, was nostalgic. For, it was Al Balushi, who is now in his eighties, introduced football in Oman in the sixties along with his friend Dawood Jamal Dilwish. “We played on empty lands and tried to inculcate a new culture among the youth in our prime,” said Al Balushi, who is fondly known as ‘Diesel Balushi’.

Recalling his past, Al Balushi said he was born in Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar. He arrived in Oman in 1956 and started doing odd jobs.

An avid footballer back home, young Al Balushi yearned to play the game again and started forming a team. That’s how the ‘Team Bijli’ was born. They played every evening at empty grounds. The team helped scores of young Omanis take baby steps in playing football.

“We used tennis balls to play and our game was confined to Muttrah and Jibroo. Later, the UK ambassador invited me as he had heard about me through my friend, Ahmed Gheilani, who was working for the diplomatic mission then.”

With support from the UK ambassador, Al Balushi and his team continued to involve themselves deeply into the game.

On why he was called ‘Diesel’, Al Balushi said he was the “last hope” for drivers and seamen or those who ventured into the deserts. They used to seek his help when a diesel tank had fallen off a moving vehicle or a ship or when a car was stuck in the desert. They started calling him ‘Diesel Balushi’ for his sheer size and strength.

“I enjoy the name Diesel Balushi because it is a kind of appreciation.”

Of late, his only worry is his failing health. “My health doesn’t permit me to perform heavy tasks any more, leave alone playing my favourite game,” he laughed.

Al Balushi has a dream. He wants Oman to come up with flying colours in World Cup in the future. He is optimistic his country will lift the coveted title one day.

“We have won the Gulf Cup. Nobody had predicted it. Oman has the potential and brilliant players. It’s only a matter of time before we can lift the Cup one day.”

Al Balushi also has a human side. He used to run restaurants in and around Muttrah, where the jobless youth were offered free food and one rial every day until they found a job.

