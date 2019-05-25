MUSCAT 25, may – Oman Women’s Cricket Team had a wonderful training and coaching session with England captain Heather Knight, who came to meet the team during its T20 match with Hertfordshire Cricket Club on Friday.

Though Oman lost the game by 38 runs, the girls had a memorable time with Knight who offered them valuable batting and bowling tips. The coaching session helped Oman players in better understanding their weak points and how to work on improving them.

Oman player Jayadhanya Gunasekar received a pair of batting gloves as a special prize from Heather Knight for winning the tough catch competition.

The Oman team also had a hearty discussion with the England captain on cricket lifestyle and skills and how it impacted their game. Having learnt so many new things from Knight, Oman girls termed this session ‘a lifelong memory’ that they would always cherish.

Batting first, Hertfordshire scored 131 for 7 in 20 overs and then dismissed Oman for just 93 in 17.4 overs. Bowling brilliantly in every match on the tour, Oman’s Amanda D’costa was once again the shining star, taking three wickets for only 13 runs in her four overs. Yashika Verma claimed 2 for 24. Kezia H. topscored for Hertfordshire with a stroke-filled 42 off 26 balls.

Oman team manager Sajith Kumar, coach Haider Ali and trainer Suresh Kumar received the Watford cap as goodwill gesture from the hosts. Fiza Javed was presented the Cap of Honour for taking the best catch of the match.

Earlier, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) beat Oman by 8 wickets at Watford ground on Thursday.

Oman scored 90 for 8 in 20 overs thanks to an unbeaten 34 by captain Vaishali Jesrani, who a day earlier was presented the prestigious CCC cap by Simon and Deputy Mayor of Watford. On behalf of Oman Cricket, Vaishali also presented a memento to Simon as a token to love and gratitude for the all the support.

MCC chased down the small target in 18.3 overs, scoring 91 for 2. Opener Esther De Longe led the way with 38 not out off 52. Amanda D’costa was once again highly economical, picking up one wicket for only 16 runs in 4 overs.

Shahzad Raza