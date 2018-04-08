Oman wins subsidy case on PET exports to Canada

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, won the subsidy case filed against its Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) exports to Canada. This achievement is an addition to the previous achievements made by the Ministry against its other exports in a number of other countries.

The summary of the case is that the Canadian Border Agency has filed a complaint about the subsidy provided by the Sultanate for the PET products by OCTAL. The outcomes of the year-long investigation pointed out that there is not specific subsidy provided to the said company.

The achievement is attributed to the efforts made by the ministry, the relevant company, the cooperation with other organisations involved in the investigation as they all joined hands in preparing legal and technical defence, as well as providing all the necessary documents to win the case. The efforts resulted in excluding Omani exports from any preventive measures against them. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry represented by Anti-Dumping Department continues its efforts to protect the various Omani exports against unfair practices. — ONA

