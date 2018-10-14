Oman vying for top spot in Cairo

MUSCAT, Oct 14 – Oman will be one of the main competitors for top positions at the 21st edition of Arab Team Championship volleyball which will be held in Cairo from October 25 to November 4, according to national head coach Najib al Omairi. The Tunisian spoke to the Observer in an exclusive interview prior to travelling to Tunisia where the team will have its first external camp. The coach said the team preparations had began since end of July with 16 players in the first camp. The first camp was in Suhar which lasted for three days.

“All the internal camps were in Suhar and the second camp was conducted in first week of August with two players omitted from the previous camp. A further two were reduced in the third camp. The 12 players are currently our national team members,” the coach said.

Speaking about Oman emerging champions in the friendly tournament recently, Al Omairi said the players evolved from the training camps have stepped up their game and it was clearly visible during the friendly tournament.

“Oman posted good wins against Jordan and Iraq at the international friendly tournament which is a good indication for the players capabilities ahead of the participation at Arabian championship,” he pointed out.

FRIENDLY MATCHES

The Tunisian said the team will have four friendly matches in its camp in Tunisia. Al Omairi announced that the first friendly preparatory match will be against Al Taraji club while Oman team will meet Regional Olympic team in second match. Al Najam al Saheli and Tunisia under-23 national team will be the third and fourth friendly matches for the Sultanate team. “All the friendly matches will help us prepare better for the Arab Team Championship,” Najib said.

“Obviously, the competitions will be very tough at the Arab Team Championship as many strong teams will take part in the current edition of championship. The national team is also taking part in event outside Oman after a gap of one year and a half.”

The team has also undergone big change with arrival of many new players.

“Many former players have left the team including Salah al Hamdani, Hilal al Essai and Yousef al Shukaili.” “Seven teams will take part in the championship featuring Egypt, runners-up of Africa, African champions Algeria, heavyweights Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Palestine and the Sultanate. This edition will not see participation of Saudi Arabia, the UAE Kuwait, Lebanon, Tunisia and Morocco for unknown reasons,” the Oman coach said.

Coach Najib also highlighted many challenges facing Oman volleyball saying that less number of clubs are including volleyball as one of sports in the club.

He said proper organisation is lacking in terms of building the junior level players at the clubs. Moreover, few indoor courts at the wilayats and governorates are preventing the clubs from having their daily training schedules. A few clubs are producing the national players and basically it is from Seeb and Suhar. Some clubs had also quit volleyball like Saham, who were one of the top teams in the sport. The Sultanate’s head coach thanked the board members of Oman Volleyball Association for their continuous support to the team despite the difficulties.

Adil Al Balushi