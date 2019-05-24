Oman volleyball teams gears up for new season

Oman national volleyball teams have a lot to do in this summer with a busy schedule and bigger objectives to achieve for the sport in the Sultanate. The national team will host the Asian Championship qualification for the GCC zone in next July while the junior team will travel to Jordan to take part at the Arab Team Volleyball Championship during September.

Najib al Omairi, the national volleyball teams head coach, stated that all the teams began their comprehensive preparations for the tournaments in right earnest prior to the start of tournaments. The Tunisian coach commenced the exclusive interview with Oman Daily Observer through unveiling the national U-16 team preparatory plans. “we will have a series of internal camps that will occur in Suhar starting in beginning of June. The domestic camps will last until mid August where the national team will have an external camp. The destination of the abroad camp is not defined yet. The duration of the external camp will be in August 15 to 30. All camps will include friendly matches that will support us for better preparations for the Arab Team Championship,” the coach said.

“All the players of the team have been selected from the league and the national team took part at the second division league in the previous season that ended in beginning of the exiting month. Many of the players of the team are graduates from the Youth Training Center that run by the Ministry of Sports Affairs in coordination with Oman Volleyball Association,” The Tunisian coach added.

Coach Najib al Omairi said that everybody is expecting much more from the players in this edition of the tournaments.” The U-16 team was showing thriller performance and achieved advanced positions at the GCC and Arabian tournaments level. They finished third place in two different GCC meets and claimed runner up award at Arabian level.

Moving to the national team, the coach said all the players are currently busy at military league which will conclude by end of June.

“The first camp of the national team will begin in first week of July as the team will gear up for the Asian Championship qualification for the GCC region. Muscat city will host the qualifications in presence of Iraq, Kuwait and the hosts Oman. The first two teams will seal their slots to the Asian Championship,” Al Omairi added.

The Tunisian coach stated that Oman team will strive hard to register impressive performances in the tournament and raise the Sultanate flag through accomplishing top results. “Our aim in all the participations are not only to participate. However, we will vie for the podium. Obviously, the competitions will be very tough as many strong teams will be part of the championship including Bahrain, Tunisia and Egypt,” Coach Najib al Omairi concluded.

