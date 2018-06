MUSCAT: The Oman Vision 2040 Office organised on Wednesday a meeting at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) with the under-secretaries, CEOs and their equivalent to inform them of the work and preparation of the vision of Oman 2040 and discuss the strategic directions and objectives that emerged from a series of workshops and the governorates meeting with various segments of society in its formulation and elaboration.

Khalid bin Ali al Sunaidy, Head of Oman Vision 2040 Office, gave a brief presentation on Oman Vision 2040 to identify the directions of the vision, its stages and social participation through the stages of preparing the vision.

Specialised workshops were held on the themes of the future vision namely, Man and Society, Economy and Development, Governance and Institutional Performance.

These meetings come within the framework of the series of such meetings held by the Oman Vision 2040 Office with various stakeholders to involve all sectors and segments of society in shaping the vision of the future, as stipulated by the Royal Orders to strengthen the participatory approach and activate the role of society in participating in the formulation of the Oman Vision 2040.

This is in addition to the previous stages of Oman Vision 2040 and various communication initiatives, including the initiative of All of Oman, in which over 3,000 persons participated from all governorates of the Sultanate, and the Future Media Initiative and other meetings and initiatives. — ONA

Related